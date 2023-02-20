APC governors speak after meeting in Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Efforts are being made to stop the ongoing naira redesign policy of the Nigerian government and the governors from the ruling party are championing this move.

Amidst the prevailing naira scarcity in Nigeria, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress Mallam Abdullahi Adamu convened a meeting of all APC governors.

The meeting was necessary following what they have described as a sabotage of the APC campaign by some people believed to be working for the opposition party.

No fewer than 10 APC governors were in attendance at the meeting and some strong resolutions were reached.

Highlight of meeting resolutions

The governor’s acknowledged that the naira redesign policy is causing hardship for Nigerians especially in this period of election.

They held the attorney general of the federation led by Abubakar Malami and the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele accountable for the crisis. Also, they were urged to respect the subsisting court injunction.

Finally, the governors also called on President Buhari to urgently intervene in the resolving the crisis which is making life difficult for Nigerians.

