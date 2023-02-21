This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC governors exerting pressure on Buhari, says Timi Frank

Allegedly pressuring President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami to resolve the naira redesign lawsuit amicably are governors running on the platform of the All Progressives Party (APC).

A few governors have petitioned the Supreme Court in recent weeks regarding the decision that has caused money shortages before the general election.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Timi Frank, a former APC deputy national publicity secretary, said that the AGF had already caved into pressure and that the issue would be dropped soon.

He said that the governors’ meeting with President Buhari and the attorney general amounted to nothing less than an out-of-court settlement.

Timi further argued that the naira swap policy, which he called regrettable, had allowed the APC governors to successfully blackmail President Buhari

He argued that some governors don’t have Nigerians’ best interests at heart, which he claimed is what causes their outbursts and unwarranted criticism of the Buhari administration

“Buhari must fulfill his word by refusing to give in to the ungodly pressure of the APC’s Governors to settle outside of court and have the N1,000 and N500 notes reintroduced,” he added.

The interests of Nigerians are not prioritized by APC governors. We have observed how, in recent years, they have repeatedly forced the President to do their bidding.

In order to end vote buying in the general election on Saturday, he urged the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to be steadfast in their support of the policy and never permit a change.

Content created and supplied by: Policious (via 50minds

News )

#APC #governors #exerting #pressure #Buhari #Timi #FrankAPC governors exerting pressure on Buhari, says Timi Frank Publish on 2023-02-21 18:59:07