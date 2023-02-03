APC Governors Ask Buhari To Allow New, Old Naira Notes Co-Exist

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allow both the old and new naira notes to co-exist.

This information was provided to journalists by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai following their meeting with the President in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cleaned up nearly N2 trillion of the old currency, only N300 billion was produced, which was insufficient, according to him.

El-Rufai, who was joined by his colleague from Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, claimed that if the central bank wanted to implement the cashless policy, it should have printed at least N1 trillion, or half of what it had cleaned up.

He cited the example of the tomatoes seller who travelled to Lagos with their goods but everything got wasted because people have no money to buy as evidence that the party governors informed the president that the populace were suffering and traders were losing their goods due to lack of patronage.

El-Rufai stated that he did not give them a yes or no answer despite the governors’ request for the president to change his mind.

The PGF chairman, Atiku Bagudu, went back to see the President in private in an effort to persuade him, he claimed.

He was waiting to address the media at the time this article was filed.

However, according to Governor Ganduje, President Buhari promised to consider their proposal. According to dailytust report.

