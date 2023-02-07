This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Government at the federal level is being fought by states from their own party – Reuben Abati

Reuben Abati, a popular journalist and Arise News presenter, may have lamented the action of three states affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in taking the federal government to court, noting that the country has now found itself in a situation where the APC government at the federal level is being fought by states from with their own party.

Reuben Abati, who was speaking on a program, was reacting to the fact that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara states had taken the federal government to court over the CBN policy, noting that such was coming despite the fact that the president had urged the masses to give him seven days to address the issues.

The journalist, who regretted the three APC states fighting the federal government, stressed that he can’t wait to see the outcome and answer from the Supreme Court.

In his own words “President Buhari has stated that he will ponder about it for seven days; nevertheless, we have seen that certain people are quite impatient, since Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara states have all gone to court. However, all of these states are APC states, so we now have three APC states battling the APC government at the center.”

Recall that, despite the president’s various efforts, some objected to the CBN policy, forcing three APC led states to take the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking that the CBN’s policy, in line with the federal government, be cancelled.

Watch the video here, and the fast forward to 15 minutes 30 seconds.

Content created and supplied by: Ijbaby23 (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Government #federal #level #fought #states #party #Reuben #AbatiAPC Government at the federal level is being fought by states from their own party – Reuben Abati Publish on 2023-02-07 22:08:38