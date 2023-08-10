APC: Ganduje Appoints Malam Muhammad Garba As His New Chief Of Staff

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has named Malam Muhammad Garba, a steadfast ally and the former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as his Chief of Staff. According to Punch , Bala Ibrahim, the APC’s director of publicity, revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday.

From 2015 to 2023, Garba served as the Governor Ganduje administration’s commissioner for information, youth, sports, and culture in Kano State. She later served as commissioner for information and internal affairs.

From 2011 to 2014, he served as a Federal Commissioner for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission. From 2012 to 2015, he served as a Member and the Committee’s Convenor for the Subsidy and Reinvestment and Empowerment Committee (SURE-P) of the Federal Government.

Garba served as a two-term NUJ National, President of the West African Journalists Association (WAJA), President of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), and a member of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) steering committee in Dublin, Ireland. He was also elected in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1993, he served as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives’ press secretary. From 1999 to 2003, he served as the Deputy Governor of Kano State’s press secretary.

Garba has a Bachelor’s in History/Political Science, a Master’s in Development Studies, and a National Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the International Institute of Journalism, all from Bayero University in Kano. In 2023, he acted as the organization’s spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo campaign.

