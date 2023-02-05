APC Flag bearer Isn’t Concerned About Nigerians, But His Ambition, says PDP Campaign Council

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, Bola Tinubu, is reportedly unconcerned about how the devaluation of the currency will affect Nigerians, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

According to a statement released on Friday by Kola Ologbondiyan, the campaign’s spokeswoman, Tinubu would have challenged the government to change the economic policies that harm Nigerians if he had any concern for the country’s citizens, according to The Cable paper.

Ologbondiyan claimed that the APC candidate doesn’t care about Nigerians as a whole and just concerns about how the currency scarcity will hurt his chances of winning the presidency.

According to the statement, Tinubu “laid the foundation for the national economic setback of our nation” and “must take responsibility for his acts.”

The campaign of Atiku and Okowa “recalls how Tinubu led a brutal anti-people campaign against the execution of the progressive reduction of gasoline subsidies, which had accompanying palliatives that were cushioning the effects of the subsidies on Nigerians.

Our campaign is already aware that Nigerians are aware that Tinubu is not concerned about the scarcity of gasoline or new naira notes, but rather that the issue is having an impact on his lifelong goal of turning Nigeria into his economic fiefdom and empire.

“If Tinubu ever cared about Nigerians, what attempt did he make to persuade the government in which he holds the position of head of state to address the declining economy, the pitiful standard of living, and our nation’s transformation from one of the world’s fastest-growing economies under the PDP to the world’s poorest nation under his APC?

It is well known that under this administration, which he assisted in establishing and to which he appointed numerous individuals, unemployment and inflation have skyrocketed, millions of Nigerians have lost their jobs, and many more are unable to afford to eat on a daily basis due to the soaring cost of living. Which words of inspiration did Tinubu have for Nigerians?

Tinubu’s advice to his administration is critical because, while others were forced to work as slaves abroad rather than perish from malnutrition and great poverty, Nigerians started committing suicide by jumping into the lagoon in Lagos State under Tinubu’s APC.

“Tinubu said nothing encouraging to Nigerians while they endured these horrific tribulations. He only remembered the value of the naira, the paucity of petrol, and the current cash crunch when he mounted a soapbox to promote his unsuccessful presidential bid.

How can Tinubu act as if he cares about Nigerians when he remained silent for almost eight years as banditry, kidnapping, and terrorist acts continued unchecked in the north and other regions of the country, resulting in senseless killings, maimings, and wanton destruction of both public and private property?

It is clear that Tinubu is more concerned with advancing his “Emilokan” agenda than he is with solving the issues facing our nation.

The PDP went on to say that Nigerians “are destined to reject him with a shattering loss on February 25.”

