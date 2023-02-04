APC Fixes February 10 For Fresh Taraba Governorship Primary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Friday, February 10, 2023 for a fresh governorship primary election in Taraba State.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday nullified the primary in which Senator Emmanuel Bwacha emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the national organising secretary, informed the party’s Taraba State Chairman in a letter dated February 2, 2023, that the exercise will take place at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the state’s capital.

“We have received the Supreme Court’s decisions in the cases of Chief David Sabo Kente v. APC & 20rs., Suit No: SC/CV/1565/22, and Chief David Sabo Kente v. Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha & 20rs., Suit No: SC/CV/1564/22, delivered on the first day of February 2023, wherein the Supreme Court affirmed the nullification of the outcome of the gubernatorial primary.

We will be using the indirect mode to conduct the new primary election in accordance with those provisions of the Electoral Act of 2022 (as modified). The event will take place at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Please accept our best wishes from the National Secretariat of our great Party as we wish you a successful workout, the letter says.

Lukundu (

)