APC Finally Reacts After Gov. Adeleke Nominates Wife Of His Late Brother, Isiaka As A Commissioner

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has reacted after Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke nominates wife of his late brother, Isiaka Adeleke as a Commissioner in Osun State.

Isiaka Adeleke, a former Governor of Osun State and former federal lawmaker died few years ago. He was married to Mrs Folashade Kemisola Adeleke.

The party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the state party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo said; “What are we even saying about the composition of the Adeleke administration commissioner-nominees? Can a government be better than the quality of the head of such government? The answer is a capital NO”

The party added; “the highlighted portion of the commissioner-nominees scenario that is hyper offensive to the sensibilities of the discerning minds in the state is the governor’s explanation that a wife of his late brother, one Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke, could not be counted as a member of his immediate family in Ede”

The main opposition party in Osun State stated further; “all efforts by Governor Adeleke to confuse and convince any right-thinking members of the society with any grammatical and political chicanery to prove that he is not truly guilty of nepotism has fallen flat as in the Nigerian parlance, once a woman is married to any particular family, she has wholly become a part and parcel of such family.”

The recent statement by the All Progressives Congress in Osun State which was shared by Nigerian Tribune paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Source – Nigerian Tribune paper

