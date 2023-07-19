APC Files Final Brief of Argument in Election Petition Tribunal – Bayo Onanuga

On Tuesday, Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made a significant statement on his verified Twitter account regarding the ongoing election petition tribunal (PEPC) involving the party’s victory and the opposition’s claims. In the statement, Onanuga revealed that the APC, through its legal team led by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, argued against the entitlement of Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the reliefs they sought in their petitions.

According to the APC’s argument, Atiku and the PDP merely submitted a plethora of documents to the court, without providing substantial evidence to support their allegations against the validity of the election results. The party contended that the submitted documents were merely dumped before the court without any clear link to the specific allegations raised by the petitioners against the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s candidate.

The hearing at the election petition tribunal has been closely watched by citizens and political observers alike, as it holds implications for the legitimacy of the electoral process and the governance of the country. Both the APC and the PDP have been presenting their cases and evidence before the tribunal in an effort to establish their claims.

With this recent development, the spotlight is now on the PEPC judges as they prepare to make their final judgment on the matter. The Nigerian public eagerly awaits the outcome, as it will undoubtedly shape the political landscape in the country and have far-reaching consequences on the future of governance and democratic practices.

