APC Faults The Claim Of Nextier That Obi Would Sweep The Election Results In The Southwest.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has rejected the election poll result conducted by Nextier, a public policy advisory firm, which predicted victory for Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour party.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Sunday night, alleging that the promoters of the Nextier are members of Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Council and active campaigners for the Labour Party.

Therefore, the APC faulted the poll by the Nextier that Obi would sweep the election result in the South West region of Nigeria, which is incidentally, the geopolitical zone of Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

He also dismissed the result which gave Obi a win in Adamawa, the home of Mr Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

