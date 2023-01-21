APC Explains Reason For Osinbajo’s Absence At Tinubu’s Campaigns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has provided insight into the absence of certain key figures, such as Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo, from the campaign efforts of the party’s presidential nominee, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Despite the official kick-off of the APC’s campaign on November 15, 2022, in Jos, these individuals have yet to actively participate in supporting Tinubu’s candidacy.

Recently, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has been spotted attending various social events, including the centenary celebration of the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta. However, he has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail of his party’s candidate, Tinubu, who lost in the primary election. Despite having a strong presence on social media, Osinbanjo has not posted any materials showing support for Tinubu’s candidacy. Similarly, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has also been absent from the campaign.

When questioned about this, the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Festus Keyamo, stated that the Vice President was following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on governance. Keyamo also mentioned that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been selective in his campaign appearances and that Ngige has chosen to remain neutral for his own reasons. He emphasized that the APC has a strong coalition, unlike the PDP, which has reportedly collapsed.

