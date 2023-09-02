APC expecting 99% of votes in Kogi governorship polls: Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has tasked the citizens of Kogi to give the party nothing less than 99 per cent support in the state’s forthcoming November 11 governorship election.

Mr Ganduje gave the charge on Saturday while addressing party members and supporters at the official inauguration of the party’s national and state campaign councils for the poll.

The national chairman said Kogi was a traditional APC state, and so believed that the people would come all out to cast their votes solely for the party’s candidate, Usman Ododo.

“Ododo is your son, whom you know very well as a very loyal and hardworking person that is ready to serve you and the state in the capacity of governor,” he said. “We are expecting nothing less than 99 per cent victory votes from the people of Kogi in this forthcoming November 11 governorship election.”

He told the residents that President Bola Tinubu had promised to support the state in providing an enabling environment required for peaceful and credible conduct of the governorship election.

Also, Governor Yahaya Bello gave assurance that the citizens of Kogi were all ready to cast their votes for APC, given the choice of a credible and articulate candidate in the person of Mr Ododo.

“Here in Kogi, we are of the belief that with Ododo as my successor, he will leverage on my performances to turn around the fortunes of the state to greater heights,” he said.

The governor said that all that was needed was for all residents to rally around APC and Mr Ododo on November 11 for total victory “since we don’t have any serious opposition party posing any challenge or threat to our success here in Kogi.”

Mr Ododo, shortly after being presented with the party’s flag with his deputy, Oyibo Salifu, thanked Messrs Tinubu and Bello and the entire party members in Kogi for their support and encouragement.

He said that when elected as governor, he hoped to build on the enduring legacies of Mr Bello, especially in the areas of security, education, health, and agriculture, to bring about the state’s desired growth and development.

