APC Ends Bauchi Presidential Campaign Rally Abruptly Over Power Outage

The All Progressives Congress’s campaign rally for president in Bauchi State was cut short due to a broken sound system.

On Monday, the rally at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi came to an abrupt end when the light failed to come on again.

Shortly after Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, mounted the podium and started speaking, the light went out.

Major General Muhammadu buhari (ret. ), the president, and his entourage were forced to leave the rally right away.

To lead the APC’s presidential and governorship campaign rallies, buhari had traveled to Bauchi.

Around 10:20 am, the plane carrying the President landed at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport in Bauchi.

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State and the PDP candidate for governor against Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar on March 11, welcomed him.

APC Party Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila; Former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau; Andy Ubah; and the Governors of Borno, Kebbi, and Yobe States, Babagana Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu, and Mai Mala Buni, respectively; and Baba

Following a courtesy visit to the palace of Dr. Rilwanu Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi, buhari then traveled to the Sir Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the location of the campaign rally.

At the rally, buhari was supposed to formally introduce the APC candidates to the voters in Bauchi. He then had to leave for Lagos, where he would start his two-day working visit.

buhari will announce a number of projects in Lagos, such as the Lekki deep sea port, the blue line rail project that will connect Marina to Mile 2 (on the mainland), the 32 metric ton Imota Rice Mill in Lagos, and the 18.75-kilometer Eleko to Epe T Junction express road.

Others include the Blue Line Rail Phase 2 Groundbreaking and the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko).

