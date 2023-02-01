APC: Elements In Aso Villa Want Us To Lose Because Their Candidate Failed In Primary, El Rufai Says

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai has said that there are some elements in the company of Presjdent Muhammadu buhari, who are seriously working against Tinubu in the coming elections. The Northern governor made this disclosure while speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday.

According El-Rufai, these elements or rather saboteurs working against the APC presidential flagbearer are doing this because their candidate failed in the party’s primary elections. He went on to claim that the new Naira policy and fuel scarcity which has caused Nigerians pain, were initiated by these elements to stop Tinubu from winning the election.

He said, “I believe that there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way. They had their candidate, and their candidate didn’t win the primary,” Governor El Rufai said.

Watch the video via the link below:

Recall that Tinubu had earlier voiced out on the fuel scarcity and new Naira policy, saying that they were designed to work against him.

What do you think about this?.

Content created and supplied by: JennDaniels (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Elements #Aso #Villa #Lose #Candidate #Failed #Primary #RufaiAPC: Elements In Aso Villa Want Us To Lose Because Their Candidate Failed In Primary, El Rufai Says Publish on 2023-02-01 14:06:04