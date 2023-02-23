APC Dismisses Video Of Tinubu Throwing Cash to Supporters At Lagos Rally, Says Items Were Leaflets

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a viral video showing its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, allegedly throwing money to supporters at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Lagos, as fake, warning those behind it to desist from fabrication and falsehood.

The Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the party, Seye Oladejo, said this in a statement he issued on the matter.

Oladejo said Tinubu did not throw money at the crowd at last Saturday’s rally as the video suggests.

The statement read in part:

“Dazed by the phenomenal success of Lagos grand rally held today (February 21), frustrated political opponents have resorted to planting fictional story of Naira-throwing by our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“In a currently trending post, the orchestrated report purports that Asiwaju Tinubu threw wads of bank notes to a cheering crowd at Oshodi as his motorcade rode past from Lagos airport en route to Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. It is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.”

“A closer look at the accompanying short video (attached to the referenced fake report) will reveal that two APC leaders are the ones actually throwing branded APC fez caps and leaflets to a cheering crowd. Certainly not Naira notes.”

The statement pointed out that the fake video was part of an ongoing campaign of calumny by a compromised section of the media to project Tinubu in bad lights to Nigerians at a time millions of them are unable to access their hard-earned money deposited in banks, adding that Tinubu has indeed been championing the cause of the long-suffering Nigerians regarding the cash crunch.

It wondered where the former Governor of Lagos State saw the new notes to throw on Lagos highways.

