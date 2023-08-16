APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim reacts as Nyesom Wike visits Ganduje in Abuja

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this evening, it was reported that the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, paid a solidarity visit to the new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Doctor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, at his private residence in Abuja, as thus development sparked defection rumour.

However, while the Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bala Ibrahim, was reacting to this development during a chat with Punch correspondent, he did not see anything wrong with Nyesom Wike’s visit.

While he was talking, he said, “You can see from what the National Chairman of the party said yesterday,at the meeting of former deputy governors, he said that he wants to improve on the fortune of the party, which is an indirect way of saying he is not ruling any option out. He want to see to it that the party grows from strength to strength. He has come to improve the gains of the party, especially now that we have some isolated gubernatorial elections in some states in the country.

He said that the national chairman was not too far from operating an open-door policy and that, people also heard how Umar Ganduje encouraged the visiting fourteen members of the Kano State House of Assembly yesterday, to give the state governor all the supports he needs for a smooth administration.

Bala said a man that has such kind of disposition, will not be opposed to reconciliation, and cross-carpeting from the other side to his side and this shows political maturity.

He also claimed that Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje was not an antagonistic, as he came with a determination to hit the ground running with néw ideas in the All Progressives Congress, that will eradicate bitterness in politics in the country.

