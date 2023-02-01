APC Didn’t Promise to Retain Fuel Subsidy, Redesign Currency. It’s A Personal Decision—El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not promise to retain fuel subsidy or redesign the naira, stressing those are President Buhari’s personal decisions.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory stated this on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday.

The further disclosed that the party had advised the President to remove the fuel subsidy but he decided to retain it because he believes that removing it would adversely affect Nigerians.

He said:

“It is not an APC problem, it is a Nigeria problem because today if President Buhari said remove subsidy, the NLC will be out on the street protesting.

“And to be honest, we have had the conversation at the level of the national economic council chaired by the vice president and we all agreed it should go. It was Buhari himself that decided that this subsidy will hurt the poor and he won’t do it.

“That is why our presidential candidate in the same party is saying he will remove it.

“If you were at our party, we didn’t promise that we were going to keep the fuel subsidy or redesign the currency. It isn’t in our manifesto. You need to separate the personal decisions of some people in the villa from the manifesto of the party. It is important to understand that.”

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his campaign team and henchmen seem to be in a fight mode against the Buhari-led federal government.

Yesterday, during his presidential rally in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital, Tinubu said the government raised the exchange rate of the naira to the dollar from N200 to a dollar, which it met in 2015, to N800 to a dollar in the parallel market today because they can’t think. That came after he had accused the government of planning to use the naira redesign policy, the planned hike in fuel price, and the scarcity of fuel, to frustrate his presidential ambition.

