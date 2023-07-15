APC Didn’t Come First In 2023 Presidential Election And LP Did Not Come Third- Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council in the 2023 general elections, Akin Osuntokun has claimed that the party did not finished in third position as announced by INEC.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the Labour Party chieftain argued that the presidential election result announced by INEC is fraudulent.

He said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress that was announced as winner of the election is not the true winner of the election. According to him, they are currently in court to prove it.

He said “Ab initio, we are contesting that result, it’s a result we don’t agree with. APC didn’t come first, I don’t know the position of PDP, what position they took and we (Labour Party) didn’t come third. It’s in court, they would give those figures.”

The Labour Party Chieftain furthermore noted that there is no way a body that has been compromised will come up with credible results. He said if the allegations levelled against INEC appears to be true, then the credibility of the results announced by INEC can be doubted.

“INEC cannot be guilty of what Nigerians and non-Nigerians are giving about its lack of credibility and you expect that agency to come up with credible results. It is a contradiction in terms. If all what we are saying about INEC is true, then it has implications on the credibility of the results that they announced.” He added.

The statement is from mins 38:20 to 39:45. Click here to watch the interview.

