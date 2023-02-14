APC did not elect Emiefiele as CBN governor, and that is why he is working against us- Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, says that the All Progressive Congress (APC) did not elect the governor of the central bank, Godwin Emiefiele, as the CBN governor, which is why he is working against them.

He further stated that Emiefiele is in the financial institution as an appointed fellow but not under the selection of the ruling party. The monetary policy is not the handiwork of the APC; it is only the CBN governor who came up with such a policy, he said.

According to him, there are some elements of people who want Nigerians to be angry with the APC, and this set of people has conspired with the CBN governor to make the APC look worthless in the eyes of Nigerians. Due to the recent Cash policy, Nigerians are already saying that the APC is responsible because they think that the CBN governor was elected by the APC, he said.

