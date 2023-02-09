‘APC Did Not Elect Emefiele As CBN Governor And That Is Why He’s Working Against Us’ – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Governor of Edo State, and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that the APC did not elect the Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. He stated that he is in the financial institution as an appointed fellow and not under the selection of the Ruling party. Oshiomhole argued that the monetary policy is not the brain work of the APC but of the CBN governor.

The Former Governor reiterated that there are some elements of people who wants people to be angry with the APC. He alleged that this set of people have conspired with the CBN governor to stiffen the growth of Nigerian people business. Oshiomhole speaking as the former APC Chairman said he denounced the CBN policy and that it has nothing to do with their party.

He said, ”There are elements who are doing this to make people to be angry with APC. I was the chairman of APC and I denounce this policy, I reject it totally. It’s not our policy, we did not elect Emefiele as CBN governor and that is why he’s working against us.

If anybody dies from this hardship, he will be held accountable for it. We did not elect him, he was appointed to manage the monetary policy but not to punish the people.”

