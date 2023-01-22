This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC destroyed Nigeria can’t be trusted – Gov. Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has advised the electorate to avoid the mistake of voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the February 25 and March 11 general elections, saying it would amount to endorsing woeful performance of the party if voted to retain power at the centre.

The governor asked people to cast a large number of votes for all PDP candidates in order to guarantee the party’s overwhelming win.

On Friday, members of the sociopolitical group Ward To Ward For Diri/Lawrence made him a solidarity visit, and Diri addressed them at the Government House in Yenagoa.

According to the governor’s deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, no one who genuinely loved Nigeria would vote for the APC given its track record of underwhelming results over the past seven years.

The media assistant to the deputy governor, Doubara Atasi, quoted Diri as saying in a statement released on Saturday that the APC could no longer be relied upon to hold political power and he urged the group to campaign for the PDP’s victory at all levels.

He said that almost every sector of the economy, including education, security, sports, and infrastructure development, had seen significant improvements under his government. He continued by saying that his readiness for office and the sustained support of all well-meaning Bayelsans had made this possible.

