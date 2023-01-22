APC Destroyed Nigeria, Can’t Be Trusted — Diri Of Bayelsa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has taken his time to educate the electorates not to vote in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential election of February 25 and March 11 general elections. Diri said that endorsing the government of the current ruling party equals the endorsement of another woeful performance to pilot our ship for the next four years.

The governor further enjoined people to vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in other for the party to secure a landslide victory in the forthcoming presidential election. This was said by Diri in Yenagoa while he was addressing members of the Ward To Ward For Diri/Lawrence, a socio-political group, who paid him a solidarity visit on Friday.

Douye Diri, ably represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said no one who still loves the country would willingly vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite its unimpressive performance in the last seven years.

“ APC has destroyed Nigeria and cannot be trusted by Nigerians. It cannot be trusted with power in this country. So, vote for the PDP at all levels.” Diri’s statement concluded.

