APC Denies Pushing For Postponement Of 2023 Polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as blatantly false and reckless media reports suggesting that it is spearheading the postponement of the 2023 general election.

Leadership paper reported that; according to the governing party, the shadowy media reports which have generated needless anxiety and speculations is fake news.

The statement continued, “We stand prepared for the general election and remain sure that Nigerians will reaffirm their support for us in a peaceful, free, and credible election.”

The APC claimed in a statement that President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled all doubt about his unwavering commitment to leave “a worthy legacy of credible, free, and fair elections” under the signature of Barr Felix Morka, national publicity secretary.

According to Morka, the president’s exceptional electoral reform and innovation, which have put the nation in a strong position to hold the 2023 general election and strengthen the democratic process, were implemented for this purpose.

The report is obviously untrue, reckless, and devoid of all credibility, he continued. The report’s loud headline is its only substantial justification; everything else serves to mislead readers and fuel unwarranted rumour and fear about the impending elections.

“Our general election is a subject of paramount national significance that directly affects our nation’s corporate integrity and sense of security. It is not and should not be a subject for the media, or any institution for that matter, to speculate about inanely, hastily, or without consideration.

“On record, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, our party continues to run the largest and most active election campaign in the annals of our budding democracy in an effort to bring Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our party’s visionary presidential candidate, and Senator Kashim Shettima, Tinubu’s running mate, to power as well as our party’s candidates for governor and representatives in the federal, state, and local legislatures.

“This is in stark contrast to the weak and disjointed campaign of the opposition parties, which have offered the people nothing but their abhorrent wares of lies, innuendos, and anti-APC propaganda.”

studio.opera.com (

)