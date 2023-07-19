APC denies CJN Ariwoola’s alleged phone call with Tinubu to prepare for election rerun

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), has dismissed a social media post that claimed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, allegedly informed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prepare for a rerun election.

According to Vanguard , Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, expressed that the allegation from Jackson Ude, Labour Party and Peter Obi campaigner, was a false information.

Ude, in his tweet, alleged that President Tinubu had a conversation with the CJN Ariwoola regarding the possible outcome of his case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday night, Felix Morka, said Ude fabricated a falsehood on a matter of serious national importance that is actively under review by the Presidential Election Petitions Court

” It is disturbing and disgraceful for Mr Ude to fabricate a falsehood of this kind on a matter of serious national importance that is actively under review by the Presidential Election Petitions Court PEPC” .

Morka said President Tinubu and the APC won the February 25, 2023, Presidential election without a doubt, and do not have any need to engage in side conversations with the CJN regarding pending petitions before the PEPC.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that Nigerians are smarter and more discerning than to be affected by this opposition brand of tasteless and crass mercenary expedition.

Source: Vanguard

