APC Demands Justice for Slain Member, Calls for Immediate Arrest of PDP Leaders.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has called on the Commissioner of Police, Mr Patrick Longe, to immediately arrest those responsible for the killing of one of its members, Ebenezer Alaro, in Ilesa-East Local Government Council Area of the state. In a statement by the party’s acting chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, the APC alleged that some leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might have played a role in the killing and called for their immediate arrest.

According to Lawal, the PDP leader in the area, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the killing, has been responsible for a series of attacks, maiming and killing of APC members and supporters in the Atakumosa-East Local Government Council Area. He added that the PDP leader has been caught on video making violent threats against members of the APC during the last governorship election.

The APC called on the police to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that justice is served. The party expressed concern that the attacks by PDP members could escalate and called on security agencies to take proactive measures to prevent further violence.

The killing of Alaro has generated a lot of tension in the state, with many APC members and supporters expressing their anger and frustration at the situation. The party has vowed to continue to press for justice and has called on its members to remain calm and law-abiding while the police investigate the incident.

In the meantime, the police have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to justice. The police commissioner, Mr Longe, has called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could help the police in their investigation. He also urged political leaders in the state to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could incite violence and further exacerbate the situation.

