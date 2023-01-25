APC Demands an Explanation from Diri APC Demands an Explanation from Diri  on the N21 Billion LG Funding. – 50MINDS.COM

NEWS

The governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and the opposition All Progressives Congress have threatened to bring the government before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over how they handled N21 billion that was distributed to the state’s eight local government councils from the withheld 13% oil derivation refunds that the president, Major-General Muhammadu buhari (ret. ), released to the oil-producing states.

The party claimed that N3 billion accrued to each of the local governments under unelected council officials, totaling N21 billion, and promised to urge Diri to give an account of the approximately N100 billion that the state received as its portion of the withheld 13% derivation revenue.

Dennis Otiotio, the state APC chairman, made these accusations on Tuesday in Yenagoa at the Correspondents’ Forum of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council.

Despite receiving a sizable monthly revenue allocation from the Federation Account over the past three years, including cash from the 13% oil derivation fund, he said that the Diri administration had engaged in alleged poor governance that had caused the state’s residents tremendous pain

Otiotio emphasized that although the people overwhelmingly supported the APC in the 2019 governorship election, the PDP’s mandate was granted to them by a Supreme Court decision. He claimed that the APC was working arduously to overthrow the Peoples Democratic Party government led by Diri.

