APC Declares Atiku Unfit For Presidency, Accuses His Team Of Losing Their Minds

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has again described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as unfit to be president. This comes in response to calls by Atiku’s spokespersons for the arrest of the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on drug-related allegations.

The APC PCC has described the PDP Presidential Campaign Council as copycats, and Chief Spokesperson of the APC PCC and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN has stated that the opposition party has only copied APC’s style.

The APC PCC had recently asked anti-graft agencies to arrest the PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, over an illegal account, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), he allegedly created as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

In a separate statement, Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, said it was obvious that Atiku and the PDP are yet to recover from the bombshell released last week by the APC PCC, which questioned the morality of their candidate to remain in the race, “following his own damaging self-confession”.

He said since the scandal broke out, along with legal action to compel anti-graft agencies to perform their role, “Atiku and his party, PDP have laboured in vain to deflect and cover up with their series of ad hominem arguments”.

The APC PCC has further stated that Atiku Abubakar lacks the character to be the president of Nigeria, and that he is unfit to lead the country because he can be an easy target for compromise that will be against national interest.

They believe that Atiku in deeds and words has shown that he cannot be trusted to manage the resources of Nigeria, and that his spokespersons have lost their minds, thinking that Nigerians can be swayed by their deliberate falsehoods and the lies they manufacture everyday against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deceive the public, when they should all be remorseful for the legendary corruption of their boss.

Overall, the APC PCC has made it clear that they believe Atiku Abubakar is unfit to be president and that his actions in the past show that he cannot be trusted to lead the country. They also believe that his spokespersons are spreading false information in an attempt to mislead the public.

