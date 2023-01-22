This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC deceived Nigerians to win in 2019 – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the All Progressive Congress as a party of deceit.

In order to win reelection in 2019, he said, the APC tricked Nigerians.

Major General Muhammadu buhari (ret.) duped the people of Niger State, according to Atiku, who made this claim during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Minna on Saturday.

“Someone hurried over to you folks a few weeks before the 2019 general elections and commissioned the Baro Port, but since that commissioning, not a single action has occurred there.

“You people voted thinking the port will run well and provide work for the people, but now you know better,” the speaker said.

The former vice president noted that although the APC government ran on the slogan “Change,” it actually brought with it insecurity and hunger for the people of the nation.

If the upcoming election results in him being president, the presidential contender promised to rebuild the roads and reorganize the healthcare systems.

In response, Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, called Atiku’s remark an insult to Nigerians.

He remarked, “This is coming from a man who Nigerians have never trusted with their ballots. Such a remark is offensive to Nigerians. 15 million Nigerians abstained in the 2019 election.

Atiku Abubakar is well-known in Nigeria. They realize they can’t rely on him. That is why they keep voting him down at the polls and will do so again this time.

“Atiku cannot lie his way to power, and with the latest exposure of the SPP saga, he has further lost Nigerians’ faith,” said one observer.

