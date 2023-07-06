APC Crisis: Tinubu Meets Adamu, Omisore, ‘Resolves’ Rift Over Principal Officers

On Tuesday, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, rejected the key party figures declared by both the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

During the plenary, Akpabio and Abbas announced the major APC officers, including the majority leaders, chief whips, and their deputies.

However, shortly after the announcement, Adamu was cited as claiming that despite the governors of the party endorsing the new offices under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), the list did not originate from the party.

The national chairman claimed to be unaware of the situation during a meeting with the PGF on Tuesday that was presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

He said something that upset the ruling party. Adamu and the party secretary, Dr. Iyiola Omisore, were called by President Tinubu to the State House in Abuja yesterday, where the matter was discussed.

There was no formal statement from the presidency on the subject following the meeting. The president, according to a source, was humiliated by the situation.

According to a second source who attended the discussion, the president supported the Speaker and Senate President’s decisions regarding the major officers.

The national chairman, however, informed one of our correspondents that the issue had been rectified when contacted.

According to Daily Trust, Tinubu-aligned APP leaders are upset with Adamu and are working to have him removed.

It’s past time the national chairman was eased out, according to several Tinubu-related people in Lagos, his home base, because he can no longer be trusted.

Some of Tinubu’s supporters said that the party chairman’s public rejection of the list of officials that the president, who serves as the party’s leader, must have endorsed, was improper.

Many of the president’s supporters claimed that the national chairman’s stance demonstrated that “he cannot be trusted.”

According to a senior party official who spoke with our correspondent yesterday, Adamu harbored resentment towards Tinubu after winning the election.

According to Mr. Joe Igbokwe, a top APC official in Lagos who spoke with our correspondent there, Adamu’s tenure as the party’s leader has come to an end.

Even if the chairman wasn’t happy with the list of principal officers disclosed yesterday, according to Igbokwe, a former APC spokesman in Lagos, he shouldn’t have made it public.

There is a limit to the party’s interference in the activities of the National Assembly, according to Chief Henry Ajomale, a former party chairman in Lagos.

He claimed that the National Assembly’s two chambers’ presiding officers should have been chosen before the party began interfering.

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the chairman of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), urged restraint and noted that the party was still united.

He claimed that, like all party members, the national chairman has the right to voice his opinions, which he has done.

Olusi asserted that the president, as the party’s chief executive, is qualified to settle any internal conflict.

According to The Punch, under the condition of anonymity, another party leader from one of the South-West states said the national chairman should cease criticizing the president.

However, sources close to Senator Adamu claimed that the North rather than the national chairman was the focus of the party’s horse dealing.

A former governor who was among them added, “Look, it’s not just about Abdullahi Adamu. It concerns the North’s ability to endure. Power has undoubtedly shifted to the South, but the North is still a significant player. The North should have a say in how positions are distributed because it was with the North’s help that power flowed to the South. It concerns us as a people.

The miscommunication during the party, according to a different source, was inevitable.

CREDIT: The Punch

