APC Crisis: Edo APC Chieftain Reacts After APC Party Chose National Women Leader From Edo State

APC Chieftain, Edo State, Washington Usifo has answered some interview questions while appearing on the Arise TV online program. The journalist asked him to air his view about the crisis in All Progressive Congress, where National Woman Leader was allocated to Edo State.

In the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, members are unhappy about the party’s decision to allocate the position of National Women Leader to Edo State. Instead of pursuing a replacement for Dr. Betta Edu, who was recently appointed as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs from her native state, but another Lady was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, originating from Cross River State.

During the online Interview on Arise TV, He said…

We are all members of the All Progressives Congress. I understand the standpoint from which the person who spoke for River State yesterday. You have a right to be angry if you think things are not going your way. However, you must state your case with some degree of decorum, given the position you occupy as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress. Now, the position is not going your way.

However, you must state your case with some degree of decorum, given the position you occupy as a chairman of the All Progressive Congress, and now, the contested position is not a birthright of any state, Cross River State inclusive. He must be reminded"

