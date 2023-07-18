APC crisis: Adamu, Omisore may have been forced to resign – Muiz Banire Says

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Muiz Banire, the former legal adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed his belief that the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, may have been compelled to resign. This statement from Banire comes shortly after Senator Abubakar Kyari emerged as the new APC National Chairman and announced the resignations of Adamu and Omisore as national officers of the party.

According to Vanguard, Banire described the resignations as an unusual occurrence, speculating that they were motivated by certain undisclosed circumstances. He suggested that the pressure exerted by their colleagues might have ultimately forced them to step down against their will. Banire acknowledged the existence of ongoing issues within the party, such as maladministration and misappropriation of funds, which have been raised by individuals like Mr. Lukman Saliu. These issues may have contributed to the resignation of Adamu and Omisore, as they reached a tipping point that could no longer be ignored.

The former APC legal adviser emphasized that the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Council were privy to the events leading up to the resignations, indicating that the situation was not entirely unexpected or without prior knowledge among the party leadership.

In addition, Banire absolved President Bola Tinubu of any involvement in the current leadership situation within the APC. He stated that even if Tinubu did not initially support Adamu’s presidency, there was no incentive for him to remove the party’s chairman. Instead, Banire suggested that dissatisfied members of the NWC were likely responsible for Adamu’s resignation.

