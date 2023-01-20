This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC commends Ikpeazu for approving Abia stadium for Tinubu’s rally

The main opposition All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, has commended Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for approving the Umuahia Township Stadium for APC’s presidential mega rally scheduled for Tuesday, January 24.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, will storm the state with other members of his team to “preach the APC gospel,” according to Maj. Gen. Charles Okoro (ret.), the rally’s chairman, who made the remark during a press conference on Friday in Umuahia.

He said that everything was set up for a smooth rally, but noted that crowd management would be a significant difficulty given the amount of people who had expressed interest.

Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, the APC chairman in Abia, had earlier stated that the party’s national chairman would hand flags to Chief Ikechi Emenike, the party’s candidate for governor, and other candidates for various electoral posts at the gathering.

He appealed for support for all APC candidates, stating that Abia must join the party in order to receive her fair share from the centre.

Ononogbu bemoaned the state of affairs in Abia State and blamed the PDP government, which is currently in power, for the state decline during the past 20 years.

He asked Abians to support the APC in order to bring about the necessary change, noting that party members in the state had already outlined the region’s top requirements in order to submit them to Tinubu at the rally in exchange for his pledge.

“We are aware of our needs; we have endured too much neglect. Enough is enough, and he will make a promise, but we must help him so that, in the end, we can firmly demand our fair portion.

A consensus candidate for the upcoming elections was being discussed in private by 10 different political groups, according to the APC Chairman.

He urged Abians to give the APC governorship candidate in Abia an opportunity to rebuild the state, describing him as the most formidable of all those vying for the position.

Ononogbu added that the APC-led Federal Government has completed important projects for the South East that earlier governments in the nation had failed to undertake.

The Director General of the Campaign Council, Chief Uche Ogboso, stated earlier in his speech that Abia State pitiable situation required urgent change, which, in his opinion, could only be provided by the APC.

He advised Abians to support the APC instead of the PDP in order to live better. According to Vanguard report.

Content created and supplied by: Sulaimann (via 50minds

News )

#APC #commends #Ikpeazu #approving #Abia #stadium #Tinubus #rallyAPC commends Ikpeazu for approving Abia stadium for Tinubu’s rally Publish on 2023-01-20 19:05:08