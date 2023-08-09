APC Clears Abdullahi Adamu, Iyiola Omisore Of Financial Recklessness

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, and Senator Iyiola Omisore, former National Secretary, have been cleared of allegations of financial misconduct.

Following its 128th National Working Committee meeting, the ruling APC also stated that its proposed appointment of external auditors was not an attempt to investigate or witch-hunt any prior member of the party. The retort comes two months after Dr. Salihu Lukman, former National Vice Chairman for North-West, accused Adamu and Omisore of squandering N30 billion earned from the sale of nomination forms for the 2023 elections.

The claim was made by Lukman in a statement titled ‘Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’ Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the Party’s new National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, stressed that there is a need to clear the air in order to avoid public confusion.

Senator Basiru said: “I believe it is important to state that we should not misrepresent the reasons for our chairman’s resignation. With all due respect, I’m not sure where you got the financial recklessness you’re referring to. “In terms of external auditors, it has been our party’s practise to appoint them, and it is a standard procedure and practise everywhere.” It has nothing to do with the resignation of any of our party’s officers. “And there hasn’t been a year where the party account hasn’t been audited by external auditors.”

Source: The PUNCH

Sheriff_Views (

)