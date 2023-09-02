APC Chieftain, Tolu Ogunlesi Reacts After Peter Obi Sent His Condolence Message To Late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi

Tolu Ogunlesi, an APC chieftain, has reacted to the condolence message sent by Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party presidential aspirant, to the family of the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of the Nigerian National flag. Ogunlesi’s response appears to focus on the message’s content, particularly Peter Obi’s vision for the country.

In Peter Obi’s message, he expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that the best way to honor Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi’s legacy is for all citizens to unite in peace and unity.

Recall that Peter Obi also shared his vision of transitioning the nation from a state of consumption to one of production. Tolu Ogunlesi’s reaction suggests that he took notice of Peter Obi’s vision for the country, and his response may indicate a desire to engage in a discussion or offer his perspective on the matter. However, without more specific details, it’s challenging to ascertain the full context of Ogunlesi’s response.

