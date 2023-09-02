NEWS

APC Chieftain, Tolu Ogunlesi Reacts After Peter Obi Sent His Condolence Message To Late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

Tolu Ogunlesi, an APC chieftain, has reacted to the condolence message sent by Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party presidential aspirant, to the family of the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of the Nigerian National flag. Ogunlesi’s response appears to focus on the message’s content, particularly Peter Obi’s vision for the country.

In Peter Obi’s message, he expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that the best way to honor Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi’s legacy is for all citizens to unite in peace and unity.

Recall that Peter Obi also shared his vision of transitioning the nation from a state of consumption to one of production. Tolu Ogunlesi’s reaction suggests that he took notice of Peter Obi’s vision for the country, and his response may indicate a desire to engage in a discussion or offer his perspective on the matter. However, without more specific details, it’s challenging to ascertain the full context of Ogunlesi’s response.

HealthTourist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

40 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

50 mins ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button