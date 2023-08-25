APC Chieftain Seeks Intervention Of FBI, CIA In Tinubu, Chicago Varsity Tango

According to New TELEGRAPH paper, Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to promptly investigate the authorities of Chicago State University. This is due to their suspicious reluctance in releasing the relevant academic records of an individual named Bola Tinubu, who is believed to be the current President of Nigeria.

Frank, who issued this statement in Abuja, emphasized the need for this investigation to establish the validity of the certificates provided to American graduates from the University. President Tinubu has raised doubts about the authenticity of his own certificate, claiming that it contained numerous errors.

Frank said: “Tinubu’s records are public documents because the Chicago State University is a public academic institution and not a secret cult organisation.

“Tinubu is also a public servant who is duty-bound to be accountable to Nigerians if he has nothing to hide or if the academic records he claims from the university are genuine.

“Or better still, if there is nothing fishy between him and the university, we believe the university should be proud to showcase the records of its former students by releasing them on demand except they have been compromised.

“If Tinubu’s certificate is genuine and something he is proud of, he should have allowed the university to release it to the public because he’s serving the public as he claims.”

He stated that it is important for independent institutions in the United States to intervene in this matter so that law-abiding Nigerians do not believe that the university is involved in any compromise or collusion to protect Tinubu’s academic record from public scrutiny.

Frank argued that instead of accepting Tinubu’s claims of errors by unspecified third parties in the CSU, the university authorities have a responsibility to publicly state the facts. These facts include that Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a male born in 1952, attended the university and provided credentials that can be accessed by the Nigerian Court System. Tinubu is seeking the highest office in the country, which requires impeccable integrity, honesty, and public trust.

