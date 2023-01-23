APC Chieftain Predicts Obi’s Victory In The Upcoming General Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An influential member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees and National Caucus, Chief Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo, has announced his support for the Labour Party’s candidates in the upcoming general elections in Abia state.

In a press statement, Apugo stated that he will be backing the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and their governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti, as they have a proven track record of integrity and the capacity to develop the state.

Apugo also dissociated himself from any rumors linking him to the endorsement of the APC’s candidate in Abia, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

He went on to criticize both the APC and PDP for their failure to address issues such as the poor state of roads in the region and urged Abian voters to reject them in favor of Otti and Obi and vote for them on election day.

Apugo also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for implementing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and asserted that the era of election rigging is over.

He urged the Abia electorate to turn out in large numbers and vote for Otti and Obi, saying that money will not solve this election, and that the people of Abia are ready to protect their votes.

He emphasized that his support for the Labour Party is based on their commitment to the development of the state and the integrity of their candidates, and that he will not be swayed by any political considerations.

Apugo’s endorsement is significant, as he is widely respected for his candour and firm stance on critical national and state issues, and his support for the Labour Party is likely to influence other members of the APC and the electorate in Abia

Ambaz (

)