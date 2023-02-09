APC Chieftain, Hilliard Eta Reacts As Obi’s Ally Refers To Tinubu As A ‘Mobster’ On National TV

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, has reacted to a disparaging term used to describe his candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by a prominent member of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, Katch Ononuju, as the race for the presidency intensifies in the country’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ononuju, Peter Obi’s personal adviser on public communications, described Tinubu as a “mobster who breached the law by ordering two billion vans to transport cash to his residence on Election Day back in 2019” during an appearance on Africa Independent Television “Focus Nigeria” program a few hours ago.

The words used by the leader of the Labour Party did not sit well with Mr. Hilliard Eta, who appeared on the same program a short while afterwards.

Eta, a prominent figure in the APC Presidential Campaign Organization, expressed his displeasure by criticizing Mr. Ononuju for using such a strong derogatory term on public television. He also said he was unsure of how the leader of the Labour Party would retract his remarks if the same Tinubu being called a mobster eventually won the presidency.

“Before I go, let me say this: On live television, Dr. Ononuju referred to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a mafia. We become a laughing stock in the world community because of utterances like this. In the event that Asiwaju is elected president of Nigeria, how is Ononuju going to retract that claim given the dearth of supporting data? I recall that several well-known Nigerians referred to the current President as “Jubril of Sudan” on public stages, on national television, and in pulpits.

They claimed that we cloned an entire human being despite the fact that we as a country have not been able to produce even one bicycle tire. They said we possessed the technological know-how to clone a person, something that even the United States of America and other industrialized nations have not accomplished. Therefore, unless we have proof to support such assertions, let’s refrain from telling our people these kinds of stories.

