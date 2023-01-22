NEWS

APC Chieftain, Efe Duku Says Peter Obi is a Real Factor in the 2023 Election

A chieftain of the APC and a leader of the party’s GCC in Delta State, Efe Duku, has said that Peter Obi is a real factor in the presidential race with passionate supporters. Speaking on TVC , Efe shared his analysis of Peter Obi’s chances in the next presidential election.

In response to the topic, Efe said, “Elections are about realities that should not be avoided.” Peter Obi is a real factor, and his supporters are passionate. It is a statement of fact that they will vote for him. Every day, you can see it on the streets of the country, particularly in the South East.

He continued, “Politically, Peter Obi emerged from the PDP, and he will largely impact their votes.” The fact that Peter Obi is running poses no significant threat to the APC. The South East will vote for Peter Obi, the same zone that traditionally votes for the PDP. The chances of the PDP in the Southeast are at inescapable risk. He will take away a chunk of their vote. Peter Obi is a strong factor against the PDP. However, we do not think that Imo State and Ebonyi State will be affected. The dynamics are different.

