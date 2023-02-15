This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Chieftain Dares Wike Over Alleged Support For Tinubu

APC leader Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has taunted Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to show up at the event to demonstrate his acclaimed support for the party’s presidential nominee, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, just hours before the APC’s presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Last Monday, Wike granted the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s request to hold the rally for free at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

In a statement made yesterday in Port Harcourt and made accessible to LEADERSHIP, Eze called the governor’s reported pledge to support the APC presidential candidate “a mere farse.”

He declared, “Governor Wike cannot claim to be supporting Senator Bola Tinubu when he regularly sends out thugs to intimidate and inflict mayhem on APC campaigners in Rivers State. Senator Bola Tinubu is the APC Presidential torch-bearer.

“Furthermore, if Governor Wike has honestly decided to support Tinubu’s presidential project, he must personally campaign for Tinubu at the APC presidential rally location. Seeking political relevance shouldn’t involve playing hide-and-seek with voters.

Wike must comprehend the fundamentals of politics and what it means to be a party member and adhere to the rules given his position as governor. To demonstrate his dedication to the Tinubu/APC agenda, he must register with the party from his ward and pay respect to his benefactor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who is the head of the party in the area.

“If Wike doesn’t meet the prerequisite criteria mentioned above, his claim of supporting Bola Tinubu of the APC remains a mirage, insignificant, and farce, and should be treated as such regardless of any alleged covert contributions and financial commitments he has made for the party’s campaign rally on February 15,” the statement continued.

“It is dishonest for the governor to say that the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium has been made available for the APC presidential rally free of charge when the party has already paid the required cost for use of the stadium,” he added. According to Leadership report.

