APC Chieftain, Bayo Onanuga Reacts As Tribunal Announces Judgement Date For Atiku & Obi’s Petitions

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has trailed reports indicating that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has fixed Wednesday, September 6, to deliver its judgment on the cases filed before it by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bayo Onanuga has taken to social media to pray for the a favourable outcome for his party.

While posting a media report of the court’s announcement a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, September 4, Onanuga, who was a key member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council, described Wednesday as a day of judgment for those challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 polls.

Concluding his tweet, the APC Chieftain prayed for the President to come out victorious in court.

He wrote; “Day of judgment is finally here for the Tinubu election challengers. May President Bola Ahmed Tinubu win.”

You can check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

