APC Chairmanship:Why Are They Mentioning Ganduje? Was He Able To Win Kano State For The APC?-Gololo

A former member of the Board of Trustees of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Garus Gololo has shared his views over the sudden exit of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party‘s national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

Recall that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Governor of Nasarawa State and Senator Iyiola Omisore resigned their positions in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress some days ago. According to sources, they resigned from their positions after they were accused of high-handedness and financial mismanagement by some members of the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to the report that some leaders of the party are planning to adopt ex-governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the new national chairman of the party, Garus Gololo noted that “in the interest of fairness, Adamu’s successor should be a leader of the party from the North-Central zone.”

According to The Punch paper, Garus Gololo, in a telephone interview said; “Al-Makura should get the role in the interest of fairness. He is from the North Central and it makes sense to give the zone the position”

He added; “Why are they mentioning Ganduje? Was he able to win Kano State for the APC? What are they talking about?. If we are talking about fairness, the Deputy Senate President is from the North-West, the Speaker is from the North-West. Now, they are talking about taking the chairmanship of the party to the North-West. Is that fair?”

