APC chairman is 75, PDP chairman is 72, but our chairman is 62, that is about 20yrs difference- Obi

The Labour Party held its presidential campaign rally in Lagos State on Saturday and thousands of supporters trooped out to welcome Peter Obi. While speaking to supporters of the Labour Party, Peter Obi explained that Nigerians need to vote for someone that will bring them out of the challenges they are facing. The former governor of Anambra state called out politicians who deceive citizens, noting that Nigerians are tired of their behaviors. Obi also urged the people to vote for those that were born after independence.

Obi said: “I promise you that we will protect you from politicians who are trying to steal your money. We will protect our oil and gas so that nobody will steal them. Our promise will not be on TV like others, it will be physical and you will see them. APC chairman is 75, PDP chairman is 72, but our chairman is 62, that is about 20yrs difference. Those born before independence should leave the political stage for younger people.”

Source: Channels Television

