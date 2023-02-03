APC Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, Faults Buhari’s Stand on Fuel Subsidy Removal, Laments Fuel Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Indeed, all may not be well with the ruling APC, as more members have either come out to express their dissatisfaction with the policies of President Buhari’s administration or made claims regarding saboteurs within the presidency. The latest among such people is the Chairman of the APC in Cross River, Alphonsus Eba, who discussed what he expected Buhari to have done regarding PMS after becoming president.

Addressing the topic, Alphonsus said, “We are currently experiencing the worst kind of petrol scarcity than we have ever witnessed in this country.” PMS costs N420 per litre in my area, Calabar. My family bought the same for over N500 in Delta State. It would have been better if we removed the subsidy and bought fuel for N300-N350 per litre without queuing.

He added, “I recall that there was an attempt to remove petrol subsidy in 2012 by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. However, the subsidy cost at the time was about N800 billion to N1.2 trillion. We thought it was fraudulent at the time. However, after Buhari became president, we expected that there would be no delay in subsidy removal. I totally agree that petrol subsidy should be removed so that the funds invested in it can be directed into other developmental projects. I am delighted that most presidential candidates have pledged to remove petrol subsidy.

You may recall that petrol has been in short supply across Nigeria. Many Nigerians have continued to lament the increased cost of purchasing the available fuel.

