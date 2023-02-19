This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Chairman Adamu Reveals Party’s Position on Naira Redesign Policy

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said the ruling party stands with the position of its governors on the naira redesign, TheCable reports.

Recalls that ten states — mostly of the APC had asked the supreme court to declare the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira swap policy as unconstitutional.

The motion in the suit marked SC/CV/162/2023 was filed by the attorney-generals of Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto states.

Speaking after a meeting, on Sunday, in Abuja with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party, and APC governors, Adamu said Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, should obey the temporal injunction of the apex court.

The APC national chairman asked the president to resolve issues surrounding the naira swap policy that have caused hardship on citizens.

“We urge the attorney-general of the federation and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respect the supreme court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting,” Adamu said.

Meanwhile, a report by The Nation has indicated that a minister and a top government official changed the plan of President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the recirculation of old N500 and N1,000 notes till April 10.

The president had directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release into circulation the old N200 note as legal tender up till April 10, 2023.

President Buhari in a national broadcast on Thursday morning on the challenges of the currency swap and state of the nation, said he was giving the directive to ease the new notes supply among the citizenry.

Nevertheless, new insight has surfaced indicating that a senior minister and a presidential aide persuaded Buhari to forbid the reissue of the N500 and N1,000 notes.

According to The Nation, a top source said the two government officials ‘influenced’ the last-minute decision of the President, saying that the recirculation of the old denominations would allow those who have stashed billions of the old notes for the forthcoming elections to bribe voters.

“Both officials pressed it on the President that allowing N500 and N1000 to be legal tender until April 10th would defeat his resolve not to allow those who have stashed billions of the old notes for the forthcoming elections to bribe voters”. the sources said.

