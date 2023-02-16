APC Chairman, Adamu, Commends Nyesom Wike For Standing Against Atiku Ahead Of The Coming Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has praised the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and members of his camp, the G-5 governors, for standing against Nigeria producing a president of northern extraction in the coming election.

Abdullahi Adamu stated that the position of Nyesom Wike in insisting that power must come to the south after president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is commendable because despite the fact that Wike was betrayed by some southern leaders, he maintained his position nonetheless.

Abdullahi Adamu went on to say that despite the fact that Nyesom Wike is not a member of the APC, his position on power coming to the south is respected and honored by the APC. Abdullahi Adamu made this statement when the APC visited Nyesom Wike during the party’s rally in Rivers State.

Remember that Nyesom Wike has been involved in a disagreement with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, for allowing the north to occupy the position of the national chairman and the party’s presidential candidate without allowing the south to hold on to neither of the two positions.

