APC chair, others arrested in Ebonyi over killings

No fewer than 26 suspects have been arrested over the recent killings and arsons that took place in Ekoli Edda Community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, and Eni Chima, a former leader of the Afikpo South LGA and a candidate for the Federal House of Representatives in the general election of 2023 for the Afikpo North/South Constituency, were both detained.

The killings and arson that occurred in the neighborhood on December 26, 2022, according to the police, were their fault. Two people were killed in the incident, including a police inspector, and two homes were set on fire.

This was said at a press conference held by the Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday in Abakaliki.

The command, which responded through its spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu, accused the suspects of being responsible for the heinous deeds and vowed to bring them before a judge as soon as possible.

In addition to murder, the suspects were charged by the command with arson, conspiracy, armed robbery, and illegal possession of guns.

Despite the findings of the Commission of Inquiry established by State Governor David Umahi, the police claim that the suspects must face the full force of the law.

The principal suspects who were apprehended provided helpful “confessional statements” that revealed the overall overwhelming conclusions listed below:

The conflict that erupted in Ekoli-Edda on December 26, 2022, started at around 1600 hours during a confrontation between Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha’s security guards and a group of young people who were thought to be Hon. Eni Uduma Chima’s supporters.

