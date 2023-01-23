NEWS

APC chair, others arrested in Ebonyi over alleged killings

Accused of murder, arson, conspiracy, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms, the All Progressive Congress chairman of Ebonyi state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha and about 20 more suspects have been arrested.

Also arrested is Eni Chima, the former chairman of the Afikpo South LGA and currently the Federal House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North/South Constituency in the coming 2023 general elections.

The police asserted that the suspects were responsible for the killings and arson which occurred in the area on the 26th of December, 2022, where two people were killed and two houses razed down in fire.

SP Anyanwu said that the principal suspects arrested, have already provided useful “confessional statements” which will be very useful for the police.

He said further that, they all shall be made to face the wrath of the law.

This was made known during a press conference by the police command, in Abakaliki on Monday 23rd January, 2023.

