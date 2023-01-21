NEWS

APC Caused The Violence That Occured In Rally, They Paid Money To A Factionalized Community – Wike

APC Caused The Violence That Occured In Rally, They Paid Money To A Factionalized Community – Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has denied having anything to do with the alleged bomb blast that reportedly exploded during an APC rally in Port Harcourt. Nyesom Wike accused APC of causing the violence that injured three persons.

Nyesom Wike stated that APC caused the violence when the party decided to go and pay money to members of a community that is factionalized. Nyesom Wike was of the opinion that the violence that occured during the rally was caused by two factions of members of the same community who were fighting over sharing of APC money.

Remember that the Rivers State Police Command has already come out to say that no bomb blast exploded in the rally. The police disclosed that the injured persons were injured as a result of two factions of members of the community fighting over the sharing of N200,000 paid by APC for the usage of the campaign venue.

