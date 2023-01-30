This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Cannot Be Divided Or Defeated By Group Of PDP Sympathisers Fighting For Interest Of Atiku – FFK

On his verified Twitter page, Femi Fani Kayode, more commonly known as FFK, has stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) cannot be defeated or divided by a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sympathizers fighting for the interest of Atiku Abubakar. Atiku Abubakar is running for president of Nigeria.

According to a post that Fani Kayode made on his microblogging platform, Twitter, in which he said that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), cannot be defeated or divided by a group of sympathizers for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who are entrenched in certain institutions in the system fighting for the interest of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his carpet baggers, Fani Kayode is claiming that this group of

In spite of this, Fani Kayode made it clear in his statement that he had previously stated that they were aware of the identity of the person and that the cat was out of the bag. He stated that the identity of the person will be made public very soon, and the names of those who had collaborated on the project would also be disclosed.

In the final part of his address, Kayode asserted that the PDP will never regain control of the Nation. He stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, will become the next president of Nigeria regardless of whether or not they agree with this.

In his tweet, Fani Kayode wrote below:

“The APC cannot be divided or defeated by a group of PDP sympathizers embedded in certain institutions in the system fighting for the interest of Atiku and his carpet baggers, crooked business partners, and goons. Like I said before the cat is out of the bag, we know who …who you are and we will soon publicly expose you and your collaborators by name.

“Nigeria will never fall back into the clutches of the PDP and Asiwaju will be our next President whether you like it or not. Live with this and know peace. Oppose it and feel the pain.”

Content created and supplied by: Mayor96 (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Divided #Defeated #Group #PDP #Sympathisers #Fighting #Interest #Atiku #FFKAPC Cannot Be Divided Or Defeated By Group Of PDP Sympathisers Fighting For Interest Of Atiku – FFK Publish on 2023-01-30 10:04:54