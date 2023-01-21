This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Campaign Team Reveals Why Vice President, Osinbajo, Has Not Been Attending Tinubu’s Rallies

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has opened up on why the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has not been seen in any of Tinubu’s campaign rallies.

It should be recalled that the campaigns for the general elections officially started in September last year, but the APC flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15th, 2022. But since the campaigns started, some members of the party have not been seen at these campaigns, including the Vice President.

In the report which was made by Sahara Reporters on Saturday, the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said that the absence of Osinbajo at the rallies was a directive from President Muhammadu buhari.

He said – “For the Vice President, it was a directive for him to face governance, and you can see Mr President has been going around campaigning.”

He also explained why the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has also been absent from the campaigns.

Keyamo said that Ngige is not campaigning against their party, that he just made it clear that he wants to remain neutral because of his personal reasons.

What do you have to say about this statement from the APC PCC? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

